Shifting wind patterns may delay flights, says Delhi airport operator DIAL

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Tuesday said flights may be delayed due to shifting wind patterns in the vicinity of the airport.

In recent times, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been facing flight delays due to easterly winds and closure of one runway for upgradation works.

On Tuesday, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said that due to shifting wind pattern in the vicinity of the airport, certain airline operations may experience delays.

"Air traffic flow management measures for Flight Arrivals will be implemented from 2030 hours IST till 0030 hours IST tomorrow by ATC authorities to ensure safe operations, in accordance with international and regulatory protocols, keeping passenger safety as the highest priority," it said in a post on X.

DIAL also said that all other operations across terminals and three runways at the airport continue to function normally.

Around 400 flights were delayed at the airport on Tuesday, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday said the ministry is closely monitoring "each and every process" at the airport.

Against the backdrop of concerns in certain quarters that runway maintenance works could have been planned in a better manner, Naidu on Monday also said, "We are closely monitoring each and every process that is happening at the airport... we have guided them to ensure better planning in the future".

DIAL has decided to temporarily suspend the upgradation of runway RW 10/28, which is around 3,800 metres and the runway is expected to be operational again in early May.

The airport has four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R and RW 10/28.

Runway RW 10/28, where one side is not compliant for CAT III operations, was closed for operations this week to carry out maintenance works. A CAT III facility allows aircraft operations in low-visibility conditions. PTI RAM HVA