Shikshagraha to harness AWS' cloud tech to drive tech-based improvement initiatives

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Shikshagraha, an education movement to improve one million public schools in India, on Thursday said it will use Amazon Web Services' (AWS) cloud computing technology to power its tech-based improvement initiatives across India.

Shikshagraha will leverage the on-demand nature of cloud computing services for school improvement programs across 100 districts in the next five years and optimise technology costs through AWS’s tools while securing its platform through security services.

AWS will also host the micro-improvements repository to enable the capture and presentation of improvements across schools.

Shikshagraha aims to foster collaboration among government bodies, local civil society organisations (CSOs), youth, and community-based groups with the larger goal of focusing on need-based school improvement programmes and solutions.

"The movement aims to impact 40 million children across 100 districts by 2030 and is already active in multiple states and Union territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kashmir, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh," the release said.

Shikshagraha solutions and tools will be hosted on AWS, relying on the cloud to adopt a pay-as-you-go model for technology infrastructure while engaging multiple CSO partners to serve varied needs across districts, the release added.