Shimla hotel association hails launch of direct flights from Amritsar to Kullu, Shimla

Shimla, Sep 28 (PTI) Shimla Hotels and Tourism Stakeholders Association has hailed the launch of direct flights from Amritsar to Kullu and Shimla, terming it a significant step to boost tourism in Himachal.

Advertisment

Tourists landing at Amritsar International Airport will now be able to fly directly to Kullu and Shimla, increasing the arrival of foreign and domestic tourists, said association president MK Seth in a release on Thursday.

"If direct flights are launched from Jaipur and Uttarakhand to Himachal, it would give wings to tourism in the state," he added.

Thanking Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the initiative, Seth said that Shimla is already connected by air, heritage toy train and four-lane highway and there is a need to create tourist activities to increase the stay of tourists to three-four days.

Advertisment

For the first time, the flying festival was being organised in Shimla district in October, while water sports at Sunni and adventure sports in Kufri have been planned, he said, adding there is a need to advertise Shimla as a treasure of tourism activities.

The state government had on Wednesday stated that two new air routes connecting Kullu and Shimla with Amritsar will be made operational soon, an official statement said on Wednesday.

While the Kullu to Amritsar flight will begin on October 1, the route from Shimla to the Punjab city is scheduled to be operational from November 1, it said. Alliance Air has already initiated ticket bookings for the Kullu-Amritsar route. These flights will operate thrice a week -- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Advertisment

In a statement, Sukhu had said the tourism industry plays a crucial role in providing employment opportunities for the youth of Himachal Pradesh and contributes significantly to the state's revenue. The state government is committed to enhancing air connectivity and establishing heliports to stimulate tourism and economic development in the region.

The state government is committed to promoting tourism and civil aviation, emphasising the expansion of air connectivity to key tourist destinations, he said.

The chief minister had also highlighted the significance of Amritsar International Airport, which serves as a major hub connecting various domestic and international destinations. PTI BPL BAL BAL