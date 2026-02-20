Shimla Mayor presents Rs 688.02 crore budget for 2026-27

Shimla, Feb 20 (PTI) A budget of Rs 688.02 crore was presented for the financial year 2026-27 on Friday by Shimla Municipal Corporation Surinder Chauhan.

This is the third budget presented by Chauhan since Congress came to power in the corporation and is reportedly three times bigger than the Rs 188.35 crores budget which was presented by him last year.

The Mayor, while presenting the budget said, "With this budget, the corporation aims to strengthen its revenue sources and to enhance its income by properly utilizing its assets.

“The budget also aims to reduce the dependency on government grants, along with making Shimla cleaner and greener by protecting the environment and improving cleanliness and public health. Special emphasis will be laid on measures to improve social security for the economically weaker sections, women, youth and senior citizens." He said that the corporation aims to construct a Rs 66 crore Wellness Centre at Kachi Ghati area, through which world-class facilities will be provided to the people.

"The corporation will also establish a multi-purpose modern unity mall at Subji Mandi area by spending Rs 140 crores. Extensive tree plantation drives will also be held across Shimla for which a target to plant more than 10,000 saplings has been set by the corporation.

"The corporation has also set a climate budget of Rs 74.49 crores for the FY 2025-27 out of the total Rs 688.02 crores budget, under which funds will be utilised on energy and green buildings, mobility and air quality, water and waste management, urban planning, green cover and biodiversity," he said.

Speaking about the financial condition of the corporation, the Mayor said that during the current financial year (April 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025), the corporation recorded a total income of Rs 143.50 crore against an expenditure of Rs 143.69 crore.

He informed that out of the total income, Rs 60.56 crore was generated through the corporation's own revenue sources, while Rs 33.32 crore was received as Development Grant. Additionally, Rs 49.62 crore was received as capital income in the form of grants. PTI/COR MR