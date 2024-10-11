Shinde 'lands' a punch at opposition, calls for doing a Haryana in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday declared his ruling alliance Mahayuti was ready for both "flight and fight", comments coming after an IAF aircraft successfully landed at the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport and as the state prepares for polls.

Buoyed by the stunning victory of his ally BJP in the Haryana assembly polls, Shinde asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi "threw a punch" that floored the opposition in the northern state and same should be done in Maharashtra, where elections are likely to be held next month.

Addressing the media after witnessing the trial landing of an IAF aircraft at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport at Ulwe in adjoining Raigad district, he said his government was making efforts to start commercial operations from the airport ahead of the stated deadline of March 31, 2025.

Shinde is leading a tripartite coalition government comprising his party Shiv Sena, the BJP and the NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

"Today, an Indian Air Force C295 aircraft made a successful test landing at the runway at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. We are ready for both flight and fight," the CM said in an apparent reference to the assembly elections whose schedule may be announced any day now.

The transport carrier C295 landed at the southern runway 26 at 12.14 pm, marking a significant milestone in the airport's development. This was followed by a flypast by a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet.

A water cannon salute was also accorded to the transport aircraft. The airport, being developed by the Adani Group, is expected to start commercial operations early next year.

The CM said the greenfield Navi Mumbai airport will be a high-capacity one and feature among one of the big aviation facilities in the country.

Terming the facility a big gift to people, Shinde said once it is commissioned, the congestion at the busy Mumbai airport will ease considerably.

Due to the construction of the 21.8-km-long 6-lane sea bridge Atal Setu, the upcoming airport has become close to both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, he pointed out.

The CM maintained the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports will be connected by a Metro corridor.

Shinde said Mahayuti would seek votes by urging people to compare the work done by his government in the past two years with the achievements of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) when it was in power for two-and-a-half years (November 2019 to June 2022).

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sean (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP).

"Let people decide on the performance of the Modi government in the past ten years," the CM said and accused the opposition of spreading rumours about schemes like 'Ladki Bahin', which provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to poor women.

Shinde also targeted the opposition over the recent alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town and the subsequent police encounter of the main accused.

"They first protested (over the crime). When the accused got killed in police action in self-defence, they started blaming the government and cops. Had the police not taken action, they would have asked if their weapons were showpieces," Shinde emphasised, calling the accused "haiwan" (beast).

The opposition MVA slammed the Mahayuti government over the aircraft landing event, dubbing it a "stunt".

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said what was the need to land the aircraft at the upcoming airport when even the terminal building was not ready.

Thackeray asked why has the Centre not named the airport after the late D B Patil, an activist and former MP who worked for project affected people in Raigad district.

"If the runway was ready, why was the airport not opened for public," the former minister asked.

"By landing the IAF’s C295 aircraft at the unfinished Navi Mumbai International Airport, the BJP led MahaYuti Maharashtra government's fake election stunt has taken off," said NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

The state cabinet on Thursday decided to request the Centre to increase the income limit to qualify for 'non-creamy layer' to Rs 15 lakh per year from the current Rs 8 lakh.

On this, Thackeray alleged Shinde and BJP's job was to ensure fights among different communities.

The successful touchdown of the IAF C295 aircraft marks an essential phase where the newly built runway, taxiways, air traffic control systems and handling procedures are put to test to ensure the airport meets all safety, regulatory and operational requirements, operator NMIAL said.

Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up for the execution of the Rs 18,000-crore greenfield airport. Adani Group holds 74 per cent equity in the SPV and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) the remaining 26 per cent.

The touchdown allows engineers, aviation authorities and airport operators to evaluate the performance and readiness of key infrastructure and signifies that the airport is on track to complete its final stages of development, NMIAL said.

"We are proud of the progress NMIAL has made. As Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL)'s first greenfield airport, NMIAL represents years of planning, investment and hard work. This world-class airport will play a pivotal role in the region's growth, serving as a crucial hub for travellers across the globe," said AAHL director Jeet Adani.

The airport is designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers, with a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals and advanced air traffic control systems.