Shipping Corporation of India Q3 net profit falls 44 pc to Rs 75.52 crore

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) State-owned Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on Friday reported a 43.78 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 75.52 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 134.35 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, SCI said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income from operations in the December 2024 quarter declined to Rs 1,350.13 crore against Rs 1,363.02 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total expenses increased to Rs 1,277.31 crore compared to Rs 1,214.56 crore a year ago.

Under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, SCI is the largest shipping company in India. PTI BKS HVA