Shipping Min organises Ambassadors' Roundtable Meet

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Shipping Ministry on Wednesday organised the Ambassadors' Roundtable Meet as a precursor to the forthcoming India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, scheduled to be held in Mumbai next month.

The event brought together resident Ambassadors and High Commissioners from over 25 countries, along with senior officials, industry leaders, and representatives from multilateral and bilateral institutions.

The Roundtable was chaired by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Addressing the gathering, the minister underlined the strategic importance of India's maritime sector in enhancing trade, fostering innovation, and advancing global connectivity.

He reiterated the government's commitment to transforming the maritime sector into a driver of economic growth, sustainability, and international collaboration.

"The power of water is empowering the global society to grow in many aspects of human civilisation. That is why we should explore the power and resources of water, without affecting our ecology and environment. We have to have a sustainable world as a family, with environment, ecology, better climate for a better future," Sonowal said.

A detailed sectoral presentation by R Laxmanan, Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), provided an overview of the proposed agenda for India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, showcasing emerging opportunities for international cooperation, private sector participation, and innovation-led growth.

Summarising the deliberation, Sonowal stated that initiatives under India Maritime Week 2025 will provide an important platform to position India as a global maritime hub, while fostering deeper engagement with India's international partners.

India Maritime Week is the ministry's biennial flagship event, bringing together national and international policymakers, investors, and thought leaders to discuss and shape the future of Indian ports and logistics.

The 2025 edition will spotlight India's journey towards maritime excellence through people, infrastructure, and a future-ready vision. PTI BKS BAL BAL