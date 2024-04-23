Shipping regulator issues 'urgent advisory' to recruiting agencies amid West Asia tensions

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Maritime sector regulator Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has issued an 'urgent advisory for Indian recruiting agencies and seafarers amid the ongoing situation in Iran and Israel to ensure safety of the Indian seamen in the vicinity of these two countries.

The urgent advisory was issued on April 19.

In light of the advisories issued by the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) concerning maritime security in the Iran and Israel region, the "Directorate General of Shipping urges all Indian registered Recruitment and Placement of Seafarers (RPS) agencies and shipping companies to exercise utmost caution and refrain from facilitating the engagement or deployment of Indian national seafarers to Iran or Israel until further notice from the Ministry of External Affairs", according to the urgent advisory.

The advisory is in continuation of the Ministry of External Affairs' caution regarding the current situation in this area, it said.

Noting that this advisory is issued considering the security risks and potential hazards associated with operating in the vicinity of Iran and Israel, it said, "it is imperative that the safety and well-being of our seafarers remain our top priority.".

Furthermore, the DGS "strongly advise" the RPSL companies and the shipping companies to direct Indian seafarers currently employed or engaged on board vessels sailing in the vicinity of Iran or Israel to promptly contact the nearest Indian embassy and complete the formal registration process without delay, it stated.

"This is crucial to ensure that adequate support and assistance can be provided to them in case of any emergency or unforeseen circumstances," as per the advisory.

Directorate General of Shipping emphasize the importance of exercising extreme caution and limiting movement to essential tasks only, considering the volatile security situation in the region, it stated "It is our collective responsibility to ensure the safety and security of our seafarers, and we appreciate your cooperation and compliance with this advisory," the DGS advisory said.