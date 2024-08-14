Shipping secy reviews key development projects at Deendayal Port in Gujarat

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) Secretary TK Ramachandran on Wednesday reviewed key development projects and inaugurated various welfare initiatives at Deendayal Port in Gujarat, according to an official statement.

This visit highlighted the ministry's commitment to enhancing port infrastructure and community welfare at the ports, it added.

According to the statement, the secretary inspected the New Oil Jetty No 8 at Deendayal Port Authority (DPA).

The development of Oil Jetty No 08 at Old Kandla is a significant project aimed at increasing the port's capacity to handle POL and LPG products, with an optimal capacity of 3.50 MMTPA, it noted.

The jetty, the statement said, is designed to accommodate vessels with a deadweight tonnage (DWT) between 80,000 and 1,00,000 and a draught of 13 metres alongside the berth, which is being developed at a revised project cost of Rs 225.85 crore.

During the visit, a joint meeting was held with stakeholders, including the Gandhidham Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), to address critical developmental issues.

The meeting was attended by DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, along with heads of other departments and office bearers of the beneficiary organisations.