Shirish Chandra Murmu takes charge as RBI Dy Guv

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Shirish Chandra Murmu on Thursday took charge as the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India, and will look after four departments, including regulation and enforcement.

He replaces M Rajeshwar Rao, who retired on Thursday.

Murmu, who was Executive Director, has been appointed as Deputy Governor for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the central bank said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the RBI said Sanjay Kumar Hansda has been appointed as Executive Director with effect from March 3, 2025.

Hansda reported back to the bank on October 6, 2025, on completion of his deputation as Senior Advisor to ED (India), International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Murmu, a career central banker with more than 33 years of vast and diverse experience, joined the Reserve Bank in 1991 and has worked in various positions.

He has served as RBI nominee director on the Boards of Bank of India and Dena Bank in the past, as well as on the Board of ECGC Limited.

Murmu holds a Master's degree in Life Sciences from Jawaharlal Nehru University and is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking (CAIIB).

As Deputy Governor, Murmu will look after the Department of Communication, Department of Government and Bank Accounts, Department of Regulation and Enforcement Department.

Hansda has experience of over three decades spanning from the banking sector, money and credit, interest rates and liquidity, growth and inflation, financial and capital markets, industry and services, national and monetary accounts, among others.

As Executive Director, he will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research.

Hansda is a post-graduate in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University and a diploma holder in financial services management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, University of Mumbai. PTI NKD NKD SHW