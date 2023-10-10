Shiv Bajrang Singh is new Executive Director of Indian Bank

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) Public sector Indian Bank on Tuesday said Shiv Bajrang Singh assumed charge as its Executive Director with immediate effect.

Advertisment

Prior to taking up the new responsibility, Singh was serving the Bank of India as its chief general manager, the Chennai-headquartered Indian Bank said in a statement.

Singh holds an MBA degree and is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

In his career, he has contributed to various aspects of banking, including business process re-engineering, micro, small and medium enterprises, branch banking, and treasury, among many others. PTI VIJ VIJ KH