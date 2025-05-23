Shiv Sena MLA raises concerns over IndiGo wet leasing Turkish Airlines planes

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has demanded that IndiGo terminate its wet leasing of Turkish Airlines aircraft on the grounds of national security and urged the civil aviation ministry to take appropriate action.

On May 15, aviation watchdog BCAS revoked the security clearance for Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd in the "interest of national security", days after Turkiye backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country. Some online travel portals and associations have also issued advisories asking people not to visit Turkiye.

In a letter, dated May 21, to the civil aviation ministry, Patel has expressed deep concern and strong objection to IndiGo using planes wet leased from Turkish Airlines for flights between India and Turkiye.

"The arrangement, in the current geopolitical context, is alarming and unacceptable. The Turkish government has openly expressed diplomatic and political support for Pakistan, especially during recent hostile exchanges between India and Pakistan... continuing to allow Turkish nationals and Turkish-registered aircraft to operate within Indian airspace and at Indian airports directly contradicts the spirit of national security and sovereignty," he said.

Wet lease of an aircraft by an Indian carrier involves the leasing of foreign aircraft, along with crew, maintenance and insurance. The plane is also under the operational control of the foreign operator (lessor) and subject to regulatory requirements of the foreign civil aviation authority concerned.

On Wednesday, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline is fully compliant with all regulatory frameworks and regulations for operating flights with planes leased from Turkish Airlines and that it was for the government to decide on the renewal of the leases.

The MLA has also demanded that the ministry review and restrict foreign wet lease operations involving nations that are diplomatically hostile to India.

"No such arrangements should be allowed where foreign crews or foreign-flagged aircraft operate regularly on Indian routes," he added.

Shiv Sena is a coalition partner, along with NCP, in the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

IndiGo is operating direct flights to Istanbul with two leased Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines having over 500 seats each. It also offers codeshare seats to more than 40 points in Europe and the US through the codeshare partnership with the Turkish carrier. PTI IAS RAM TRB