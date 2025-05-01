Shiv Sena (UBT) wing closes office of online food delivery firm over 'bad services'

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday said an affiliate of the party pulled down shutters at the Mumbai office of a prominent online food ordering and delivery company over "bad services, withholding customer money and giving wrong or misleading information about hotels".

In a post on X, Akhil Chitre, who heads the communication wing of the opposition party, sought data on delivery agents and information on who maintains it.

People trust and place orders (with the company's app), but they get bad service, he claimed.

"We have given them seven days to mend their ways. We will not allow their food delivery in Mumbai," Chitre warned.

He said if a customer orders an item and it is not available and the company does not give full refund. The full repayment is done only after insistence of customers. Even then, the amount is credited after four to seven working days.

"For now, their shutters have been pulled down, if they do not improve even after this, then we will not allow their delivery boys to operate," the Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary said.

Chitre said the company's customer service does not have an option of Marathi interface.

"Even the chatbots have English option. There is no calling option of customer care," he added.

There is no information on the app about hotels and in reality some restaurants are in a bad shape or are just roadside joints, he claimed. PTI PR RSY