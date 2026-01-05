Shivalik Small Finance Bank ties up with PNB MetLife to bring insurance closer to rural India

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) PNB MetLife India Insurance on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank to expand insurance access in semi-urban and rural India.

Through this alliance, over one million existing and prospective customers of Shivalik Bank will gain access to PNB MetLife's comprehensive range of life insurance solutions, including savings, protection, and retirement plans, a joint statement said.

Shivalik Small Finance Bank has a network of 79 branches and 136 exclusive Business Correspondent (BC) outlets in 11 states, and the partnership builds on PNB MetLife’s efforts to reach underserved markets in India, it said. PTI DP DRR