Shivraj meets UP, MP agri ministers, discuss steps to boost sector

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met agriculture ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to discuss issues related to farmers and farm sector in their states.

According to an official statement, Chouhan initiated state-wise discussions with an aim of "rapid progress of agriculture sector in the country".

He had met state agriculture ministers of Assam and Chhattisgarh last month.

On Wednesday, Chouhan met Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Adal Singh Kansana here to discuss the issues of agriculture sector in their respective states.

Chouhan said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the interest of farmers and agriculture sector is paramount and the central government will continue to provide all possible assistance to states.

Several issues came up for discussion during the meeting, including promoting diversification of crops, use of information technology, digital crop survey, farmer's registry, E-NAM, strengthening of Farmer Producer Organisations, PM Fasal Bima Yojana and agriculture mechanisation, etc, the statement said.

Chouhan said, "There is ample opportunity to promote crop diversification and natural farming in UP." He also reiterated that the Centre is committed to having 100 per cent procurement for urad, arhar, and masur in all the states, including MP.

Since taking over charge of Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development last month, Shri Chouhan has initiated a series of meetings with state ministers to discuss in details the issues related to his ministries and resolve them in an expedited manner. PTI MJH TRB