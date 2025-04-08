Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attend 3rd BIMSTEL Ministerial Agri Meet on Apr 9

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to attend the third BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture to be held in Nepal on April 9.

During his visit, Chouhan will meet Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari, an official statement said.

A memorandum of understanding between India and Nepal on cooperation in the agricultural sector will also be signed.

The minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Bhutan Agriculture Minister Uten Phuntsho. He will discuss with BIMSTEC Secretary General Indramani Pandey possible areas of cooperation between India and BIMSTEC forum in the agricultural sector.

The BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) ministerial meeting would further strengthen the ongoing agricultural cooperation among BIMSTEC countries, the release said.

During various sessions, Agriculture Ministers of member countries, including India, will review the ongoing collaborative work in the agriculture sector, it said. Agriculture ministers of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand are expected to attend the meeting. PTI LUX LUX MR