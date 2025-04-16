Shivtek Spechemi Industries to invest Rs 650 cr on two new plants in Gujarat, Rajasthan

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Speciality chemicals manufacturer Shivtek Spechemi Industries Ltd on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 650 crore to set up manufacturing units in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The Gujarat facility will be located near the Hazira port, offering cost-effective logistics and seamless connectivity to both domestic and international markets, while the Rajasthan plant is in the proximity of northern distribution hubs, the company said in a statement.

These new facilities will significantly augment the company's manufacturing capacity to 6,50,000 metric tonne per annum (MTPA), up from the current total production capacity of 1,50,000 MTPA. Over 500 jobs will be generated in a span of three years at these facilities, it added.

At present, the company has three plants -- Dahej in Gujarat with a capacity of 1,12,800 MTPA; Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) with 22,800 MTPA capacity; and Rajpura (Punjab) with an annual capacity of 14,400 MTPA.

Construction of the new plants will begin in 2026, with production expected to commence between 2028 and 2029. The new plants are expected to span across 100 acres, the company said.

"These new plants will enable us to serve a broader market with greater efficiency while setting new benchmarks for environmentally responsible manufacturing in the industry," Shivtek Spechemi Industries Managing Director Amitt Nenwani said.

The new facilities will also pioneer the production of certain high-grade chlorinated compounds for the first time in India, contributing to import substitution and strengthening the nation's chemical export capabilities, the company claimed. PTI RKL DR