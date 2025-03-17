Shoecare startup SHOEGR raises USD 100,000 from PedalStart

New Delhi: Shoecare startup SHOEGR has raised USD 1,00,000 in pre-seed funding from startup accelerator PedalStart.

The Mohali-based company plans to allocate fresh capital towards innovation, market expansion, and community engagement.

"The company will be utilising the newly acquired pre-seed capital to grow and scale its product portfolio, improve market and end-user reach, and strengthen its awareness-building initiatives.

The company expects to cross Rs 1 crore monthly sales in FY26.

Apart from its website, SHOEGR's products are available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Ajio.