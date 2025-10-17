Shoppers Stop Q2 loss at Rs 20.1 cr, revenue up 13 pc to Rs 1,256 cr

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Friday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 20.11 crore for September quarter FY26.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 20.59 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Shoppers Stop, the retail firm promoted by the Raheja family.

However, its revenue from operations was up 12.71 per cent to Rs 1,256.62 crore in the September quarter. It was at Rs 1,114.87 crore a year ago. Total expenses were at Rs 1,292.98 crore, up 12.3 per cent from September quarter of FY25.

Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 1,266.12 crore, up 12.6 per cent.

In the first half of this fiscal (H1FY26), Shoppers Stop's total income was up 10.9 per cent to Rs 2,437.28 crore.

"Our core business has delivered stupendous growth through a number of initiatives such as premiumisation, developing our own IPs to drive the premiumisation, engagement with first citizen customers, higher enrolment of premium black card customers, increased personal Shoppers Share, etc., resulting in sales public growth of 7 per cent," MD and CEO Kavindra Mishra said.

Sales growth has further amplified by customer entry growth of 6 per cent on LFL basis, a positive growth for the first time in many years.

"Our EBITDA grew by 42 per cent and profit before tax turned the corner from a loss in FY25 to a profit of Rs 9 crore in Q2. Our new business, INTUNE and ss.beauty.in, which we have been investing has been performing appreciably, despite headwinds," he said.

The sales growth has been 75 per cent, with marked improvement in the business in the last quarter, particularly in September 2025, he said.

Spread across 111 department stores, Shoppers Stop also operates 10 premium home concept stores, 84 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, NARS, ARMANI, PRADA and SS Beauty, 78 INTUNE stores and 20 Airport doors, occupying area of 4.5 million square feet pan India.

Shares of Shoppers Stop on Friday settled at Rs 519.40 apiece on the BSE, down 0.71 per cent from the previous close.