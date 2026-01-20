Shoppers Stop Q3 profit falls 69 pc to Rs 16.12 cr, revenue rises marginally

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Tuesday reported a decline of 69.13 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 16.12 crore in the December quarter of FY26, citing factors such as a shift in the festival period and uneven consumption trends.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 52.23 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Shoppers Stop, the retail firm promoted by the Raheja family.

Its revenue from operations was marginally up 2.63 per cent to Rs 1,415.82 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 1,379.47 crore a year ago.

"Overall sales for the quarter were flat, impacted by festive calendar shifts, uneven discretionary demand and elevated pollution levels in northern India," said an earnings statement from Shoppers Stop.

Against this backdrop, the company continued to strengthen its premium portfolio, which recorded steady like-for-like growth and increased its contribution to total sales.

According to Shoppers Stop, premium brands contributed 69 per cent of total sales, reporting a "growth of +6% YoY". However, its "core business sales were Rs 1,516 cr, remaining flat YoY," it said.

Its total expenses were at Rs 1,402.39 crore in the December quarter of FY26, up 5.5 per cent from the year-ago period.

Total income of Shoppers Stop, which includes other income, was at Rs 1,439.77 crore, up 2.7 per cent.

MD and CEO Kavindra Mishra said: "Q3 was marked by external factors such as festive calendar shifts and uneven consumption trends, which weighed on overall sales. However, we continued to make steady progress on our strategic priorities." During Q3FY26, Shoppers Stop opened 3 department stores, 3 INTUNE stores and 1 HomeStop store.

Spread across 110 department stores, Shoppers Stop also operates 11 premium home concept stores, 79 Speciality Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, NARS, ARMANI beauty, PRADA BEAUTY and SS Beauty, 81 Intune stores and 20 Airport doors, occupying an area of 4.4 million sqft.

Shares of Shoppers Stop settled at Rs 364.25 on the BSE on Tuesday, down 2.11 per cent from the previous close.