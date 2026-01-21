New Delhi (PTI): Shares of Shoppers Stop on Wednesday tumbled more than 12 per cent after the retail chain reported a decline of 69.13 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 16.12 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

The scrip of the company plunged 12.38 per cent to Rs 319.30 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, Shoppers Stop's stock cracked 11.75 per cent to Rs 321.45 apiece.

In the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 277.59 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 81,902.88, while the NSE Nifty fell 91.55 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 25,140.95.

On Tuesday, Raheja family-promoted Shoppers Stop reported a decline of 69.13 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 16.12 crore in the December quarter of FY26, citing factors such as a shift in the festival period and uneven consumption trends.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 52.23 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the retail firm.

Its revenue from operations was marginally up 2.63 per cent to Rs 1,415.82 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 1,379.47 crore a year ago, it said.