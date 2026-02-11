Showroom B2B raises USD 17 million in funding round led by Cactus Partners

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Apparel manufacturing and B2B supply chain platform Showroom B2B has raised USD 17 million (Rs 150 crore) in a series A funding round led by Cactus Partners, with participation from Zephyr Peacock, Jungle Ventures, Accion Ventures and NBD Ventures, along with Lighthouse Canton and Alteria Capital.

The funds, raised through a combination of equity and debt, will be used to expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen partnerships with large enterprises, as well as small and mid-sized retailers and manufacturers, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Our focus has always been on execution i.e. getting design, cost, quality and timelines right at scale. We will continue investing in systems, people and manufacturing capabilities that allow us to serve customers with greater speed, predictability and operational depth," Showroom B2B Co-Founder Abhishek Dua said.

With this funding, the Delhi NCR-based firm has raised a total of Rs 208 crore. PTI ANK ANK DR DR