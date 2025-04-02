Shree Cement commissions 3 MTPA grinding unit in Etah, UP

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Leading cement manufacturer Shree Cement has commissioned its new grinding unit at Etah, UP, with an annual capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The Bangur family promoted firm has invested Rs 850 crore on this greenfield facility, which is expected to create more than 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities, according to a company statement.

The strategic location of the unit, close to railway infrastructure, enables cost-effective transportation of raw materials from Rajasthan, while cement dispatch will leverage both roadways and railways, it added.

Additionally, the plant has collaborated with an adjoining Jawaharpur Thermal Power Plant to consume its 100 per cent fly ash waste -- about 5,000 tonnes per day, enhancing operational efficiencies.

Commenting on the development, its Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury said, "At Shree Cement, we are committed to supporting Uttar Pradesh's rapid infrastructure and housing development." PTI KRH TRB