Shree Cement inaugurates 3 MTPA plant in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) Shree Cement Ltd on Tuesday said it inaugurated its Rs 2500 crore new integrated plant at Dachepalli village in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, six months ahead of schedule.

A press release from the cement maker said the new plant which has a production capacity of three million tons per annum will propel Shree Cement’s manufacturing capacity to 56.4 MTPA, further solidifying its position as a key player in the cement industry.

Built with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore, the Guntur plant will be Shree Cement’s sixth integrated production facility in the country and second in the Southern region after Kodla in Karnataka.

Located strategically to cater to the growing markets of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the plant will contribute to the economic development of the region. The new unit is expected to generate approximately 700 direct jobs and 1300 indirect jobs, it said.

Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement Ltd, said, "We're committed to growing responsibly. The Guntur plant reflects this by using advanced technology for manufacturing and controlling emissions, making high quality cement with efficient use of energy.

He further said the plant will also drive economic growth and well-being in the area through employment opportunities and partnership with local communities.

The newly inaugurated plant places a significant emphasis on environmental sustainability. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to utilise 30 per cent Alternate Fuel and Raw materials (AFR), such as municipal waste and biomass. It will set a standard for the industry in India, having the highest AFR usage in the sector.

Shree Cement has cement manufacturing facilities across India and UAE.

The commissioning of the Guntur unit marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards achieving its production target of 80 MTPA capacity by 2028, by which time 13 more plants will be operational, five of which are scheduled to be commissioned in FY25, the release added. PTI GDK ROH