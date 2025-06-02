Shree Cement partners with RITES to boost rail infrastructure

Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) Shree Cement Ltd has signed a five-year MoU with RITES Ltd, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, to bolster the cement maker's rail infrastructure network, enabling efficient and sustainable transportation of raw materials and finished goods across its manufacturing units.

Under the terms of the agreement, RITES will provide end-to-end services from concept to commissioning – for upgrading, renovating, and establishing new rail connectivity, the company said.

The agreement is extendable by mutual consent.

"As we expand our manufacturing footprint across India, strengthening our logistics and supply chain infrastructure becomes increasingly critical," said Neeraj Akhoury, MD of Shree Cement.

"Our collaboration with RITES is a strategic step towards creating a more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable transportation system that supports our growth while reducing environmental impact," he added, without disclosing the number of projects to be undertaken.

RITES will also assist Shree Cement in securing necessary approvals from the Ministry of Railways and other relevant authorities for civil, signal and telecom, overhead electrification, and mechanical engineering components.

The company will further support contractor selection by evaluating and certifying the eligibility of executing agencies during the tendering process.

"With our proven expertise in rail and transport engineering, we are confident of delivering integrated and future-ready solutions that align with our mutual business goals," said Deepak Tripathi, Director Technical & Projects (Additional Charge), RITES.