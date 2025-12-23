Shree Cement withdraws lockout at Baloda Bazar plant in Raipur

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Shree Cement on Tuesday said it has withdrawn the lockout at a cement plant in Baloda Bazar, Raipur (Chhattisgarh), after reaching a settlement with workers.

The company management and the workmen have reached an "amicable settlement" to resolve the standoff, the country’s third-largest cement company said in a regulatory filing.

"Accordingly, management has withdrawn the lockout of the above plant w.e.f. 22nd December, 2025 at 11:00 PM," it said.

Last week, the company informed exchanges about the imposition of a lockout in the plant from December 18 "due to non-cooperation of workmen".

The company management initiates a lockout to stop employees from working. It is equivalent to a strike by workers Shree Cement was estimated to have an impact of around 10,000 tonnes per day on cement production.

"No loss/damage to the company’s property was reported during the period of Lockout," it added.

Shree Cement has a clinker grinding unit with a 3.4 million tonnes per annum capacity, which was commissioned on April 20, 2025.

It has an installed cement production capacity of 50.4 MTPA and power generation capacity of 742 MW, including renewable energy sources. PTI KRH MR