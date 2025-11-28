Shree Cement's premiumisation drive not tied to targets, 80 MT capacity by FY'29 on track: Chairman

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) Shree Cement Ltd is betting big on value over volume to drive its premium product mix while embarking on a massive capacity expansion initiative to reach 80 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by FY'29, its chairman H M Bangur said.

In an interview with PTI, he emphasised that the evolving consumers' demand is at the heart of this dual strategy.

The company is consciously "moving away" from the low-margin to the high-value segment to cater to society that is increasingly demanding better and premium products, he said.

Bangur, however, declined to set any target as this would depend on a market in which "pricing is very dynamic".

He pointed out how the country's consumers are changing, drawing a parallel to how premium soaps have gained prominence over traditional and cheaper alternatives.

"India is changing...consumers are increasingly demanding a 'better product' rather than just a 'cheap' one. Consequently, we are actively changing the company’s focus from ordinary cement to premium ones," he said.

In the July-September quarter of FY'26, premium product contributed 21.1 per cent to the revenue, up from 15 per cent.

This helped improve year-on-year realisation per tonne from Rs 4,451 to Rs 4,840 for the September quarter this fiscal.

Asked about a specific target for the premium cement mix by the time it aims to achieve the 80 MTPA capacity, Bangur clarified that it is a "dynamic, variable goal and depends on the market".

"Providing a fixed number, such as 25 per cent or 35 per cent, would be wrong. The target will be fluid and entirely dependent on how far society progresses in its adoption of premium products.

The overarching goal is not to hit a specific percentage but to continuously maximise the premium mix as market preferences evolve," Bangur said.

He also said Shree Cement's capacity expansion is on a fast track.

The company recently commissioned a 3.65-MTPA clinkerisation unit at its integrated plant in Jaitaran, Rajasthan.

With a 3 MTPA cement mill at the same site and a 3 MTPA integrated project in Kodla in Karnataka, set for commissioning this quarter, the company's capacity will rise to approximately 68.8 MTPA.

From this base, the company projected that its capacity will reach 72-75 MTPA by FY'27, backed by a capital expenditure guidance of about Rs 3,000 crore. The final leg to cross the 80 MTPA mark is envisioned for FY'28 or FY'29, depending on market demand and capacity utilisation, the company official said.

The company, in the latest earnings call, confirmed expansion plans for the UAE.

Its operations in the United Arab Emirates recorded their best-ever quarterly performance, with a staggering 158 per cent surge in operational EBITDA.

Buoyed by this growth, the UAE unit is planning a 3 MTPA expansion at an estimated AED 110mn (Rs 265 crore approx) capex and this will be fully funded through its internal overseas cash accruals, the official said.

Shree Cement is rapidly scaling up its ready-mix concrete (RMC) business, planning to expand its network from the current 24 plants to 40 by FY'28.

The cement maker also commissioned India's first RMC solar plant at the Jaipur facility.

The unit now runs primarily on green and clean renewable energy, reducing its carbon footprint and setting up a new standard of eco-friendly construction in India, according to the official.

The company said it has fully passed on the benefit of the recent GST rate rationalisation (reduction from 28 per cent to 18 per cent) to customers, aiming to stimulate long-term demand. PTI BSM BDC