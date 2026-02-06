Shree Cement's Q3 profit up 38.2% to Rs 267.6cr, revenue up 5 pc to Rs 4,800 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Shree Cement Ltd, the country’s third largest cement group by capacity, on Friday reported a 38.16 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 267.65 crore for the December quarter, helped by cost management and premiumisation.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 193.72 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the Bangur family-promoted Shree Cement Ltd (SCL).

Its revenue from operations was up 4.93 per cent to Rs 4,800.52 crore in the December quarter of FY’26. It was at Rs 4,572.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Total expenses of SCL were at Rs 4,622.08 crore, up 3.66 per cent in the December quarter of FY'26.

The company said its total sales volume was up by 2 per cent on YoY basis.

"Sales volumes were adversely impacted during the quarter due to loss of production on account of operations disruption at Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh," it said.

Commenting on results, Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury said: "The quarter delivered a steady performance despite a benign demand environment. Our continued focus on operational excellence, disciplined cost management, and strengthening of our premium product portfolio enabled us to maintain resilience." SCL's premiumisation strategy also continues to progress well, supported by efficiency enhancements across manufacturing and logistics.

It is also expanding its RMC (Ready-mix concrete) business with 25 operational plants at present. RMC sale volume jumped over two fold on YoY basis, said SCL.

Over the Capital expenditure plan, Sree Cement said during the quarter, it commissioned cement line of 3 MTPA capacity of its integrated project plant at Jaitaran, Rajasthan.

"With this, the Company’s installed cement production capacity in India (including its wholly owned subsidiaries) increased to 65.8 MTPA," it said, adding work on integrated project at Kodla, Karnataka of 3.0 MTPA cement capacity is nearly completed, and pre-commissioning activities are underway.

Shree Cement owns brands such as Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement, Powermax, Magna and Rockstrong.

Over the outlook, the company said it remains "resilient" as the Union Budget 2026–27 has further strengthened growth prospects by raising public capital expenditure to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, keeping infrastructure—roads, railways, and urban systems - at the core of development which is expected to boost construction and cement demand.

"Combined with steady employment conditions, benign inflation, and supportive tax/GST rationalisation measures, the cement sector is well positioned for healthy demand growth,” it said.

Shares of Shree Cement Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 27,346.35 apiece on BSE, up 0.49 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH MR