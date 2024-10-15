Shree Cement's Ras Plant Lab earns NABL accreditation

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Shree Cement on Tuesday said its laboratory at the Ras plant in Rajasthan -- Asia's largest single-location cement manufacturing facility -- has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) under the Quality Council of India.

It represents a vital step in the company's ongoing commitment to upholding stringent quality assurance standards, ensuring that every batch of cement produced meets the highest levels of safety, performance, and durability, the company said in a statement. PTI KRH TRB