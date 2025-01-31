Shree Ramkrishna Exports reduces carbon footprint by 34%

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Leading natural diamond crafter and exporter Shree Ramkrishna Exports on Friday said that it has achieved a 34 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per carat compared to the global industry average.
This achievement has been independently verified and validated by Deutsch Quality Systems (India) Private Limited, a renowned ISO certification body, ensuring compliance with international standards such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, a statement said.
As of November 2024, SRK recorded emissions of just 70.49 kgCO2e per carat of natural diamond, setting a significant benchmark, it added. The company said it is now focused on further reducing emissions by expanding the use of renewable energy, particularly solar power, across its facilities.
In May 2024, SRK was recognised for operating with Net-Zero Energy, which was achieved by the adoption of renewable energy sources like rooftop solar power, along with waste management and sewage treatment initiatives that have drastically reduced its carbon footprint. Its Net-Zero efforts for water, waste and carbon are underway.
Nirav Mandir, Chief Human Capital & Sustainability Officer at SRK, said, "We are committed to creating a positive and lasting impact, not just for our business but for the global natural diamond industry."