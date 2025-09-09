Shree Refrigerations announces strategic association with Smardt Chillers

Mumbai Sep 9 (PTI) Shree Refrigerations Ltd on Tuesday announced a strategic association with Smart Chillers Pte Ltd, the global leader in oil-free chillers for data centre cooling solutions.

Through this strategic association, SRL will bring magnetic bearing chiller technology, specially designed for mission-critical data centre applications, the company said.

An initial pact in this regard was executed through Trezor Technologies Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned SRL subsidiary, it said, adding that partnering with a leading global player like Smardt aligns with SRL's broader growth strategy.

"Data centres demand the highest levels of efficiency and uptime. Our association with Smardt allows us to deliver magnetic bearing chiller technology to Indian customers, strengthening our commitment to deliver efficient and reliable cooling solutions for mission-critical infrastructure.

"Since we already have deep expertise in serving critical sectors, equipping India's frontline warships and submarines, we are confident of providing tremendous value to the growing data centre segment in India," said RG Shende, Chairman and Managing Director, Shree Refrigerations Limited.

This portfolio expansion opens new opportunities beyond SRL's traditional defence base, adding a strong and scalable growth engine in the commercial cooling segment, it said.

Smardt chiller has more than 10,000 chiller installations worldwide. These chillers, which rely on magnetic bearings instead of oil, deliver substantial power savings and lower maintenance costs, according to the company.

"India is one of the fastest-growing data centre markets globally and we are delighted to work with Shree Refrigerations Limited to bring our world-class magnetic bearing chiller technology to this market. With SRL's strong industry presence and technical expertise, we are confident of delivering unmatched value to customers seeking energy-efficient and future-ready cooling solutions," said Derek Chan, Director Data Centers (Asia Pacific), Smardt Chillers Pte Ltd.

SRL has manufactured, installed and commissioned 40+ magnetic bearing chillers in India, showing its expertise in advanced technology. Its entry into the rapidly growing data centre cooling market in India marks a strategic move to cater to more critical sectors in India, the company said. PTI IAS MR