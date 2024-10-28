Shree Renuka Sugars net loss narrows to Rs 22.3 cr in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Shree Renuka Sugars on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.3 crore in the quarter ended September.

Its net loss stood at Rs 204.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,578.2 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 2,564.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Shree Renuka Sugars Limited is one of the leading sugar companies in the country. It also produces ethanol and renewable power.

The company is a subsidiary of Wilmar Sugar and Energy Pte Ltd (formerly known as Wilmar Sugar Holdings Pte Ltd). PTI MJH MJH SHW SHW