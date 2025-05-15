Shree Renuka Sugars posts Rs 93.1 cr Q4 profit on lower expense

New Delhi: Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd on Thursday said it has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 93.1 crore for fourth quarter of 2024-25 fiscal on lower expenses.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 111 crore in the year-ago period. Total income declined to Rs 2,752.6 crore during the January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 3,386 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the expenses remained lower at Rs 2,661.7 crore as against Rs 3,430.1 crore in the same period.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal year, the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 299.9 crore from Rs 627.72 crore in the previous year.

Shree Renuka Sugars Executive Chairman Atul Chaturvedi said, "Despite head winds due to poor cane crop in Maharashtra and Karnataka the operational performance has remained strong." The EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) levels have been maintained, and PAT (Profit After Tax) losses have been reduced significantly, he said and added the company's standalone interest outgo has also been reduced noticeably by 13 per cent, contributing to the improved overall profitability of the company.

Shree Renuka Sugars is one of the largest sugar and green energy (ethanol and renewable power) producers in India.