Shree Renuka Sugars Q3 net loss widens to Rs 203.7 cr

New Delhi: Shree Renuka Sugars has posted widening of its net loss to Rs 203.7 crore in the December quarter, on lower income.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 171.7 crore during the corresponding quarter a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing issued on Tuesday.

Its total consolidated income declined to Rs 2,478.3 crore in the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 3,009.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained lower at Rs 2,869.3 crore as against Rs 3,135.7 crore in the said period.

Shree Renuka Sugars Executive Chairman Atul Chaturvedi said, "The third quarter's results reflect our stable growth in our operations despite the delay in the commencement of the crushing season due to weather condition, political elections and regulatory headwinds caused by lack of ethanol price revision, no change in minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar for the last six years."

The government recently permitted export of 10 lakh tonnes of domestic sugar, which improved the domestic sugar prices, and its effect may be felt in following quarters. "In spite of all these challenges, Renuka is successfully progressing steadily," he added.