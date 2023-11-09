Shree Renuka Sugars shares fall nearly 4 pc as Q2 loss widens

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Shares of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd on Thursday fell nearly 4 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 205.6 crore for the September quarter.

The stock declined 3.95 per cent to settle at Rs 49.62 on the BSE. During the day, it fell by 4.66 per cent to Rs 49.25.

At the NSE, it went down 3.77 per cent to Rs 49.65.

The company's net loss stood at Rs 141.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,564.7 crore in the July-September period of this fiscal year from Rs 2,203.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Total expenses increased to Rs 2,771.9 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 2,335.1 crore a year ago.

Shree Renuka Sugars, a subsidiary of Singapore-based Wilmar Sugar Holdings Pte Ltd, is one of India's largest sugar and green energy (ethanol and renewable power) producers. PTI SUM TRB