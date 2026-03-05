Shreni Shares files IPO papers with Sebi

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Stock broking firm Shreni Shares has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 69 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 82 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Wednesday.

Promoters of the company include Bhavesh Himmatlal Shah, Hitesh Natvarlal Punjani and Nidhi Bhavesh Shah.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards meeting working capital requirements, repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Shreni Shares provides broking services and margin trading facilities to more than 2,620 clients. As of December 31, 2025, the company operated through eight branches across seven cities in India, along with a network of six authorised persons, in addition to its online and digital platforms.

The company is among the top 10 market makers in the SME exchange ecosystem in India, having cumulatively handled 37 mandates between FY2023 and FY2025, according to a D&B report.

The equity shares proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. Aryaman Financial Services is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue. PTI SP MR