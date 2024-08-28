Shriram Capital appoints Subhasri as its managing director & CEO

Chennai, Aug 28 (PTI) Shriram Capital Pvt Ltd, the holding company of the diversified conglomerate Shriram Group, has appointed Subhasri as its managing director and CEO with effect from September 1, the company said.

Subhasri has been serving the company as its joint managing director and has held various responsibilities, including executive director and chief financial officer of Shriram City Union Finance (currently Shriram Finance) and also as the joint managing director of Shriram Capital Pvt Ltd.

Subhasri's journey with Shriram Group began in 1991 as an officer in the non-banking finance business and in her over three decades of service she played a pivotal role in the company's growth and expansion, a press release said on Wednesday.

"We are delighted to elevate Subhasri as the new managing director and CEO of Shriram Capital. Her dedication and cross functional understanding of the Group have been instrumental in shaping the success of our group," Shriram Capital Executive Vice Chairman DV Ravi said.

Subhasri's appointment is a testament to Shriram Capital's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting from within. The company looks forward to a new era of innovation and growth under her leadership, Ravi said.

"I am deeply honoured by the trust placed in me to lead Shriram Capital as the managing director and CEO. This role is a testament to the Group's faith in my ability to steer our collective future. I am excited to continue my Shriram journey, building on our rich legacy while driving innovation and growth," Subhasri said on her appointment.

Subhasri is a fellow member of the Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India.

"Together, with the support of our talented colleagues in the (Shriram) Group, I am confident that we will achieve new milestones and continue to serve our customers with excellence," she said. PTI VIJ KH