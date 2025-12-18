Shriram Finance board to take call on stake sale on Fri

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Financial Services firm Shriram Finance said its board will take a call on capital raising through stake sale on Friday.

"The company is on a growth trajectory and routinely explores opportunities which are aimed at enhancing shareholder value. Accordingly, the company has intimated to the Stock Exchanges on December 16, 2025 with respect to its Board Meeting scheduled to be held on December 19, 2025 to consider the proposal for raising of funds through various avenues," Shriram Finance said in a clarification to stock exchanges.

Further, the company has closed its Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company from December 17, 2025, for all designated persons, and the same was also intimated to the stock exchanges, it said.

According to market sources, the Shriram Finance board is likely to approve 20 per cent stake sale in favour of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

Earlier this year, another Japanese financial services firm, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), picked up a 24.22 per cent stake in Yes Bank. SMBC became the biggest single stakeholder in the bank, followed by the State Bank of India.

Japanese investment bank Mizuho Securities on Wednesday announced a plan to acquire over 60 per cent stake in Avendus Capital from US-based investment firm KKR.

With this, Mizuho Securities, an arm of Mizuho Financial Group, aims to further strengthen its business foundation in India's rapidly developing and maturing capital markets. PTI DP DP MR