Shriram Finance completes sale of housing finance arm to Warburg Pincus in Rs 3,929 cr

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Non-bank lender Shriram Finance on Wednesday announced the completion of the sale of its entire stake in its housing finance subsidiary Shriram Housing Finance to Warburg Pincus.

Advertisment

The company had sold its over 84 per cent stake to the private equity fund for a consideration of Rs 3,929 crore a few months ago, a statement said.

The transaction marks a significant milestone, with all requisite approvals from regulatory authorities and stakeholders duly secured, the company said.

"The sale aligns with Shriram Finance’s strategic priorities, allowing the company to sharpen its focus on its core business segments and growth areas,” it added.

Advertisment

This transition underscores Shriram Finance's commitment to creating value for its stakeholders while fostering long-term sustainability. PTI AA MR