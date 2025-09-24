Shriram Finance MSME portfolio in TN reaches Rs 10,700 cr

Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) Shriram Finance Ltd has strengthened the credit access for micro, small and medium enterprises across Tamil Nadu, with its MSME financing portfolio touch Rs 10,700 crore as of June 2025, a top official said.

The increase in the MSME financing market was due to growing entrepreneurial activity, rise in access to credit, expansion of micro, small and medium enterprises across Tier II and III towns.

In a company statement on Wednesday, Shriram Finance said, its MSME financing portfolio in Tamil Nadu crossed Rs 10,700 crore as of June 2025 while the MSME segment's all India Assets Under Management (AUM) as of Q1, FY2026 stood at Rs 38,824.26 crore.

Tamil Nadu's well-established manufacturing and export-oriented MSME ecosystem continues to expand with its rising demand for tailored financing in tier II and III cities.

Shriram Finance Deputy Managing Director Anbuselvam said, "With demand for affordable and flexible financing growing across MSMEs, we see significant opportunities to scale our portfolio further." "Leveraging smart intelligence, digital self-service, and customised repayment solutions, Shriram Finance is committed to consolidating its leadership in MSME financing while empowering businesses nationwide," he added.

Shriram Finance is aiming to leverage digital self-service platforms powered by smart intelligence to simplify loan applications and approvals, focus on tier-II and rural penetration, offer flexible repayments among others.

Through these efforts, Shriram Finance aims to consolidate is leadership in MSME financing while supporting business growth, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion in the State. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH