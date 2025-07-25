Business

Shriram Finance Q1 net profit rises about 9 pc to Rs 2,156 cr

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Shriram Finance on Friday reported an 8.83 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 2,156 crore in the June quarter.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) had a standalone net profit of Rs 1,981 crore in the April-June quarter of 2024-25.

Total income rose to Rs 11,542 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26, from Rs 9,610 crore in the same quarter in FY25.

The board of Shriram Finance also approved issuance of debt securities viz., redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) /subordinated debentures, bonds on private placement basis and/or public issue in one or more tranches in the onshore/offshore market from August 1, 2025, to October 31, 2025.

Shares of Shriram Finance closed 2.85 per cent lower at Rs 615.30 apiece on the BSE. PTI JD SHW