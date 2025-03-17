Shriram Finance raises USD 306 mn from development financial institutions

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) NBFC firm Shriram Finance Limited (SFL) on Monday said it has secured USD 306 million in funding from various multilateral and bilateral development financial institutions including the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The latest facility, availed under SFL’s Social Finance Framework, saw participation from leading global financial institutions, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Exim Bank of India (EXIM) with a long tenor financing, the company said in a statement.

This transaction further strengthens SFL’s position as a leader in offshore fundraising and underscores its strategic focus on diversifying funding sources while optimizing costs, it said.

With this latest transaction, SFL has raised over USD 2.8 billion in offshore funding in the current financial year, further cementing its leadership in structured finance and sustainable funding initiatives, it added. PTI DP DP MR