Shriram General in pact to enable Muthoot Securities customers to purchase general insurance cover

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Shriram General Insurance Company (SGIC) has entered into a partnership with The Muthoot Group as part of which it will enable Muthoot Securities' customers to purchase general insurance covers.

Advertisment

An agreement was signed between Ragesh GR, CEO, Muthoot Securities, and Aftab Alvi, Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Shriram General Insurance Company, as per a statement.

***** CII launches Mumbai International Week * CII on Tuesday launched 'Mumbai International Week' with an address from National Gallery of Modern Art's director Nidhi Choudhari.

Choudhari, an IAS officer, said the financial capital's urban potential holds the key to India's future, as per a statement.

Advertisment

***** Rembarrier Advisors appoints Srinivash Singh as chairman, independent director * Rembarrier Advisors on Tuesday announced the appointment of Srinivash Singh as its chairman and independent director with immediate effect.

The management experts' platform said Singh has worked in a slew of sectors, including engineering, procurement and construction, manufacturing, product development, and engineering services. PTI AA TRB