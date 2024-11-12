Shriram General Insurance partners with Muthoot Securities to offer insurance products

Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI) Shriram General Insurance has signed a partnership with Muthoot Securities Ltd, engaged in the wealth management services of the Kerala-based The Muthoot Group, to retail its insurance policies through digital medium, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, customers of Muthoot Securities Ltd would be able to purchase the insurance policies offered by the Shriram General Insurance company.

Shriram General Insurance Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer Aftab Alvi exchanged documents with Muthoot Securities Ltd CEO Ragesh GR at an event recently, a press release said.

The collaboration allows customers of Muthoot Securities Ltd to buy the general insurance products including fire, motor, engineering and health offered by the Shriram General Insurance, it added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH