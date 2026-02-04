Shriram General Insurance Q3 Gross Direct Premium up 19 pc

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Shriram General Insurance Company on Wednesday reported a 19 per cent rise in its Gross Direct Premium to Rs 1,258 crore for the October–December 2025 quarter, a top official said.

The company had registered a GDP of Rs 1,061 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Net profit for the October–December 2025 quarter grew 26 per cent to Rs 165 crore, compared with Rs 131 crore in the same period last year.

Shriram General Insurance is jointly owned by the diversified conglomerate Shriram Group and South Africa-based Sanlam Group.

For the period ending December 31, 2025, the company’s Gross Direct Premium rose 24 per cent to Rs 3,304 crore from Rs 2,654 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

In a statement, the company said it expects to close the current financial year ending March 31, 2026, with Rs 4,600 crore in Gross Written Premium (GWP). It has set a target to reach the GWP of Rs 8,000 crore by 2030.

Commenting on the performance, company MD and CEO Anil Aggarwal said, "Our Q3 FY26 performance reflects strong execution across core segments. The motor portfolio recorded significant year-on-year growth, driven by deeper distribution reach and disciplined underwriting, supported by stronger claims servicing capabilities." "Profitability remained healthy, along with steady investment income growth of 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 255 crore from Rs 217 crore in the previous year. We will continue scaling our advisor and branch networks to drive sustained growth in the coming years," he added.

The company manages assets worth Rs 14,249 crore across 69 lakh live policies, the statement said. PTI VIJ SSK