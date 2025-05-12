Shriram General Insurance Q4 profit up 8% to Rs 130 cr

New Delhi: Shriram General Insurance on Monday reported an 8 per cent rise in profit to Rs 130 crore during the March quarter.

The company reported a post-tax profit of Rs 121 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross direct premium income of the company improved to Rs 1,099 crore against Rs 876 crore in the same quarter a year ago, registering a growth of 25 per cent.

For the financial year ended March 2025, the general insurance arm of Shriram group posted a 13 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 515 crore from Rs 455 crore in the previous year.

The solvency ratio was 3.51 times at March-end against minimum regulatory requirement of 1.5 times.

Looking ahead, Shriram General Insurance Company MD and CEO Anil Aggarwal said, "We are focused on diversifying our portfolio, expanding our digital capabilities, and enhancing our presence in underserved markets. We believe our strategic initiatives are designed to deliver sustainable growth and value for our stakeholders."