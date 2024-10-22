Shriram Group to establish RT Chair in Computational Mechanics at IISc in Bengaluru

Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI) The Shriram Group would set up a R Thyagarajan (RT) Chair in Computational Mechanics at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, the financial conglomerate said on Tuesday.

The Chair to be instituted at the IISc, Bangalore coincides with the Shriram Group's 50th anniversary and also marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of the Group to contribute to society through academic excellence and research advancements.

The Shriram Group founded in 1974 by Padma Bhushan R Thyagarajan (or RT as he is fondly called) holds a Masters in Mathematics and a Masters in Mathematical Statistics from the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata.

The Chair would be awarded to a distinguished faculty, conducting frontier research in computational mechanics and is aimed at supporting cutting-edge research in computational mechanics, encompassing various fields within mechanical, electrical, electronics and computational sciences.

"It is our honour and privilege to collaborate with IISc, one of India's foremost institutions for scientific research and education. In establishing the Shriram Group RT Chair in Computational Mechanics, we aim to foster innovation and advance knowledge in fields that are critical to both academia and industry," Shriram Finance Executive Vice Chairman Umesh Revankar said.

The appointed Chair, a distinguished faculty member at the associate or full professor level, would focus on pioneering research that applies computational methods to address real-world challenges. Areas of research may include development of novel numerical methods, data-driven modelling of physical phenomena, and the exploration of emerging computing paradigms such as quantum computing.

"The initiative underscores The Shriram Group's commitment to driving progress through research and contributing to India's academic landscape," Revankar added. PTI VIJ ROH