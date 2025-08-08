Shriram Life Insurance reports 21% growth in Q1 individual new business premium

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) Shriram Life Insurance Company has reported a 21 per cent growth to Rs 257 crore in the individual new business premium during the April-June 2025 quarter on account of increased distribution network, branch expansion and higher average ticket size.

The individual new business premium stood at Rs 212 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year, the company said in a statement here.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) during the June quarter grew by 17 per cent to Rs 13,799 crore, as compared to Rs 11,841 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Commenting on the financial performance, Shriram Life Insurance MD and CEO Casparus J H Kromhout said, his company has been guided by a clear vision to deepen presence in rural and semi-urban markets and reach every corner of society.

"Our strategy is focused on making life insurance simpler and more accessible for everybody we serve," he said in a company statement on Friday.

The Individual New Business Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) during the quarter under review grew by 9 per cent to Rs 215 crore, as compared to Rs 198 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The Total premium during the April-June 2025 quarter jumped to Rs 863 crore, as compared to Rs 679 crore recorded in the same quarter of last fiscal.

During the April-June 2025 quarter, the company settled 18,023 claims in individual and group policies as compared to 15,924 claims made in the corresponding period of last financial year, it added.