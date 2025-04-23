Shriram Properties buys 5acre land in Bengaluru to build Rs 250cr worth housing project

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Realty firm Shriram Properties has acquired 5 acre land in Bengaluru to develop a housing project with a revenue potential of Rs 250 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has acquired a prime 5-acre land parcel at Yelahanka, North Bengaluru.

Shriram Properties plans to develop a premium residential complex with row houses/ villas on this project land over the next three years.

"With gross development value (GDV) of Rs 200-250 crore, the company is targeting to launch the project during H2-FY26," it said.

Gopalakrishnan J, CEO of Shriram Properties said, “This strategic investment is well aligned with our objective of strengthening the Shriram brand's footprint in North Bengaluru, a region demonstrating sustained and robust growth potential.

Shriram Properties Ltd has delivered 48 projects with a saleable area of 26.5 million square feet, mostly in Bengaluru and Chennai and in recent years at Kolkata.

Bengaluru-based company has a strong development pipeline comprising of 37 projects with an aggregate development potential of 37.1 million square feet, including 20 million square feet of ongoing projects, as of March 31, 2025. PTI MJH MJH MR