Shriram Properties eyes Rs 600 cr from Chennai housing project

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Realty firm Shriram Properties is expecting a revenue of Rs 550-600 crore from its new housing project in Chennai.

The company has launched a new project in West Chennai with a total saleable area of 1.1 million square feet.

The project has a revenue potential of around Rs 550-600 crore, the company said in a statement.

Shriram Properties Ltd is one of South India's leading residential real estate developers, primarily focused on the mid-market and mid-premium segments.

Its key markets include Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, which together account for nearly 85 per cent of its development.

The company has delivered 44 projects with a saleable area of 24.4 million square feet.

It has a strong development pipeline comprising 42 projects with an aggregate development potential of 42.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2024. PTI MJH SHW